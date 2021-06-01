Bridge Mutual Hits 24-Hour Volume of $107,523.00 (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Bridge Mutual has a market capitalization of $33.68 million and $107,523.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001781 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00062244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.12 or 0.00294937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.75 or 0.00189281 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.19 or 0.00994472 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bridge Mutual

Bridge Mutual’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,074,004 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

