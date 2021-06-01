Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to post earnings of $1.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.78. Brinker International posted earnings per share of ($0.88) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 290.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EAT shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.85.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $11,974,452.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,348,352.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $141,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,942.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,724 shares of company stock worth $20,223,698 over the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 138.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EAT traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.52. 72,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,877.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.79. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.87 and a 200 day moving average of $62.99.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

