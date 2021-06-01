Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2021

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 251,900 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the April 29th total of 191,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 113,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Bristow Group stock opened at $27.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.49 million, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.26. Bristow Group has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $30.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Bristow Group by 389.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bristow Group by 874.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Bristow Group by 2,368.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Bristow Group during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.