Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 251,900 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the April 29th total of 191,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 113,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Bristow Group stock opened at $27.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.49 million, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.26. Bristow Group has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $30.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Bristow Group by 389.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bristow Group by 874.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Bristow Group by 2,368.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Bristow Group during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.

