Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the April 29th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.9 days.

OTCMKTS:BTVCF opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. Britvic has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $13.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.39.

Get Britvic alerts:

Separately, Societe Generale cut Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.