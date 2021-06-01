Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.51 Billion

Analysts expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to post $6.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.52 billion and the lowest is $6.50 billion. Broadcom posted sales of $5.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year sales of $26.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.68 billion to $27.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $28.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.95 billion to $29.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

AVGO opened at $472.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $192.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $281.91 and a 12-month high of $495.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,225,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,408,693,000 after buying an additional 278,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after buying an additional 1,254,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,899,533,000 after buying an additional 240,694 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,206,377,000 after buying an additional 30,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after buying an additional 964,559 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

