Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,009 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 200.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 590.0% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $471.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,219. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $448.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.91 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The stock has a market cap of $192.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,225,300. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

