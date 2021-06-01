Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Lessened by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,225,300 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $472.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.91 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The stock has a market cap of $192.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

