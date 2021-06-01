Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.32

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.32 and last traded at $22.27, with a volume of 26270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.84.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BNL shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and a PE ratio of 24.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average of $18.96.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 19.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 70.92%.

In other news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $62,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

