Broadwood Partners, L.P. Sells 1,014 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $148,409.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 47,571 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total value of $6,822,632.82.

On Monday, April 26th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 43,383 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $5,869,719.90.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 20,669 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $2,693,997.46.

STAA stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.95. The company had a trading volume of 457,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,237. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.50. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $39.52 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 654.35 and a beta of 0.98.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 57.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,541,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $584,086,000 after buying an additional 2,025,745 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 77.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,170,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $439,651,000 after buying an additional 1,823,987 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after buying an additional 80,083 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 7.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 731,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,060,000 after buying an additional 51,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 21.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 689,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,673,000 after buying an additional 123,168 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

