Brokerages Anticipate SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.98 Million

Analysts expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to announce sales of $151.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $155.25 million and the lowest is $148.70 million. SL Green Realty reported sales of $174.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year sales of $623.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $610.90 million to $635.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $636.62 million, with estimates ranging from $633.53 million to $639.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLG. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $79.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.89. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $79.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLG. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

