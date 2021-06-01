Brokerages Anticipate Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.15. Titan International posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 182.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $403.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.17 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Titan International by 57.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 327,708 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 37.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 28,211 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Titan International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWI traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.99. 445,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.87. Titan International has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.98.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

