Brokerages Expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will report earnings of $1.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the lowest is $1.34. Akamai Technologies also reported earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $985,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $1,645,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,888 shares of company stock worth $6,321,313. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKAM opened at $114.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.41. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

