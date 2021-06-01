Brokerages Expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to report earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.88. Alexandria Real Estate Equities posted earnings of $1.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full-year earnings of $7.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $7.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $8.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on ARE. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,475,534.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,883,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,675,951 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $178.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.13. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $149.62 and a 1-year high of $181.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

See Also: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.