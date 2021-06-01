Brokerages Expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $472.15 Million

Analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) will report $472.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $460.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $484.00 million. Churchill Downs reported sales of $185.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 155.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

CHDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.50.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,978,521.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total transaction of $597,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,441.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,308. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 103.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,911,000 after acquiring an additional 169,389 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,384,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 110,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,020,000 after buying an additional 37,735 shares in the last quarter. 72.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $199.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -344.02 and a beta of 1.33. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $121.56 and a 52-week high of $258.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.11.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

