Brokerages Expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to Announce $1.59 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.59 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.65. Digital Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $6.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $6.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $7.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,192,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 3,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $498,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 601,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,205,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 326,869 shares of company stock valued at $49,528,344. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.15. 814,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 99.45, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $165.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

