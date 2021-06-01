Brokerages Expect Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) to report $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enerplus’ earnings. Enerplus posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 292.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Enerplus will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.85 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enerplus.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.06 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 109.61%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Enerplus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Enerplus from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter worth about $31,930,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Enerplus by 50.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,127,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after buying an additional 1,714,600 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 1,022.5% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,950,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598,283 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 3,067,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,367,000 after purchasing an additional 331,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 379.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,028,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enerplus stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $7.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 3.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.0271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

