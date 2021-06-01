Brokerages Expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to Post $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. LKQ posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

LKQ stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.15. 1,390,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,959. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.34.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth $336,721,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in LKQ by 756.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,207 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 297,193.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,741 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 151.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,452,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $230,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,449 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 89.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,568,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

