Brokerages Expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Will Post Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will report earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.41 and the lowest is $1.67. Masonite International posted earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year earnings of $8.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.94 to $8.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.78 to $9.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $646.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 25.00%. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DOOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.57.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $292,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,028.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Chuang bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.66 per share, with a total value of $1,246,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Masonite International by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Masonite International by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOOR traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.51. 76,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.64 and a 200 day moving average of $110.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $62.98 and a 1-year high of $132.22.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masonite International (DOOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR)

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.