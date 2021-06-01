Brokerages Expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Will Post Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will report earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.41 and the lowest is $1.67. Masonite International posted earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year earnings of $8.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.94 to $8.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.78 to $9.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $646.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 25.00%. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DOOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.57.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $292,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,028.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Chuang bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.66 per share, with a total value of $1,246,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Masonite International by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Masonite International by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOOR traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.51. 76,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.64 and a 200 day moving average of $110.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $62.98 and a 1-year high of $132.22.

Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

