Brokerages Expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. Monroe Capital reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Monroe Capital.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 76.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRCC. Zacks Investment Research cut Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Monroe Capital from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42. Monroe Capital has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $234.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Monroe Capital by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 67,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 53,417 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 672,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 40,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 84,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 29,004 shares during the period. 21.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.