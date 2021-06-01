Brokerages Expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Analysts expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to report $1.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46 billion. Moody’s posted sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year sales of $5.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Moody’s.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.67.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $335.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $253.17 and a 1 year high of $340.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total transaction of $759,061.80. Insiders sold a total of 18,092 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,260 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $1,296,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 48,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,450,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 12,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moody’s (MCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.