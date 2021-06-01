Brokerages Expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.14 Million

Brokerages expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to report sales of $60.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $60.23 million. Prothena posted sales of $200,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29,970%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year sales of $87.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $140.84 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $850,000.00, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $900,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Prothena.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Prothena from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

PRTA opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81. Prothena has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $31.05.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,156,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Prothena by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Prothena by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prothena (PRTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.