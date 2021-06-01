Brokerages Expect The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) will report $16.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The ExOne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.56 million and the highest is $17.10 million. The ExOne posted sales of $11.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full year sales of $70.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.77 million to $70.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $84.52 million, with estimates ranging from $81.40 million to $90.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The ExOne.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.31 million. The ExOne had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 592.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 363,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 311,213 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in The ExOne by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,676,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,948,000 after purchasing an additional 301,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The ExOne by 756.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 279,469 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The ExOne by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,023,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,084,000 after purchasing an additional 211,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The ExOne by 689.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 183,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

XONE opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average of $23.72. The ExOne has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

