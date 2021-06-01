Brokerages Expect Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zovio’s earnings. Zovio reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Zovio will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zovio.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Zovio had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 16.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZVO shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Zovio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zovio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Zovio in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Zovio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,330,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zovio by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Zovio by 50.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,826 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Zovio in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zovio during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 50.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZVO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,429. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40. Zovio has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

