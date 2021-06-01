Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Trading 6.8% Higher

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)’s stock price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.22 and last traded at $7.20. 16,027 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,570,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $749.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.17 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 45.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth about $8,028,000. JLP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter worth about $2,237,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 29,033 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

