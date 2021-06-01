Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral”

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) was downgraded by Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRTHY opened at $42.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.85. Brother Industries has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $47.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Brother Industries Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions Business, Personal & Home Business, Machinery Business, Network & Contents Business, Domino Business, and Others segments.

