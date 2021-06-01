Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral”

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) was downgraded by Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRTHY opened at $42.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.85. Brother Industries has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $47.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions Business, Personal & Home Business, Machinery Business, Network & Contents Business, Domino Business, and Others segments.

