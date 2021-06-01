BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Reaches Market Cap of $43.05 Million

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. BSCPAD has a total market cap of $43.05 million and approximately $17.98 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCPAD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.32 or 0.00003626 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BSCPAD has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00062486 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.86 or 0.00295538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.16 or 0.00189515 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $365.70 or 0.01002046 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,536,276 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCPAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

