BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Reaches New 52-Week High at $179.80

Shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 179.80 ($2.35) and last traded at GBX 179.80 ($2.35), with a volume of 21541457 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174.85 ($2.28).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on BT Group – CLASS A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 160.60 ($2.10).

The stock has a market capitalization of £17.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 164.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 142.43.

In other news, insider Sara Weller bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £49,200 ($64,280.11). Also, insider Jan du Plessis sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.92), for a total value of £1,470,000 ($1,920,564.41).

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

