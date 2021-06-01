Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,890.66

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,890.66 ($24.70) and traded as high as GBX 2,155 ($28.16). Burberry Group shares last traded at GBX 2,136 ($27.91), with a volume of 1,020,312 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,690 ($22.08) price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Burberry Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,648.64 ($21.54).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,095.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,890.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 42.50 ($0.56) per share. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.30. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.31%.

About Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.