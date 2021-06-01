Burst Price Reaches $0.0188 on Major Exchanges (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Burst has a market capitalization of $39.86 million and $95,083.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Burst has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Burst Profile

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,120,642,444 coins. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Burst uses a new algorithm for proof of hdd capacity (POC) mining. Miners pre-generate chunks of data known as 'plots' which are then saved to disk. Taking NXT's great PoS code, and turning it into PoC. PoC takles the problem of unfair distribution, enables blockchain trimming, and allows anyone to mine without massive power bills or any special equipment. “

Burst Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

