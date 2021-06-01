BUZZCoin Market Cap Reaches $734,790.61 (BUZZ)

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. BUZZCoin has a total market capitalization of $734,790.61 and $40.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BUZZCoin has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BUZZCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000044 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About BUZZCoin

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 19,999,998,575 coins. The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info . The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, it was created in crypto and social circles by bringing a fun new PoS coin to add to existing PoS portfolios. BUZZ is not ideal for small transactions, and it is meant to be used as a commodity or interest bearing account. “

Buying and Selling BUZZCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BUZZCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

