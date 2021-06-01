ByteNext 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $59,650.00 (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. ByteNext has a market cap of $1.64 million and $59,650.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ByteNext has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00061849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.35 or 0.00298954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.26 or 0.00191099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $362.02 or 0.00998868 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

