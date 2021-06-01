C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Up 7.3%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)’s share price shot up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.55 and last traded at $66.23. 33,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,212,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.71.

A number of research firms have commented on AI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on C3.ai from $100.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush dropped their target price on C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. C3.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.89.

Get C3.ai alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.41 and a 200 day moving average of $87.99.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.58 million. Equities analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 1,129,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $98,846,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $454,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 670,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,927,128.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,522,182 shares of company stock valued at $530,689,336 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.