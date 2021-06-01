CACHE Gold Hits One Day Volume of $31,735.00 (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One CACHE Gold coin can now be bought for $61.51 or 0.00171715 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CACHE Gold has traded 2% higher against the dollar. CACHE Gold has a total market cap of $4.26 million and $31,735.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00081782 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00020693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.88 or 0.01020859 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,544.70 or 0.09863393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00091563 BTC.

CACHE Gold Coin Profile

CACHE Gold (CRYPTO:CGT) is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 69,293 coins. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

