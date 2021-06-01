CaixaPay (CXP) Trading Up 3,826.1% Over Last Week

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. During the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the U.S. dollar. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CaixaPay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00062486 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.86 or 0.00295538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.16 or 0.00189515 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $365.70 or 0.01002046 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CaixaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CaixaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.