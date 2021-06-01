Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 33,298 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 285,928 shares.The stock last traded at $36.11 and had previously closed at $34.91.

A number of research firms have commented on CALM. Bank of America lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of -0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.61.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.70 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.82%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

