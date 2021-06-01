Callisto Network (CLO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $42.60 Million

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded 42.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $42.60 million and approximately $361,379.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.64 or 0.07192130 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.49 or 0.00184107 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

