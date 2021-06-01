Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL) shares traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.49 and last traded at $23.25. 1,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.39.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.45.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.