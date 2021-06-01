Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 18,833 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,833 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAM. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 62.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAM. TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.41 billion, a PE ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.