Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,989 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WPM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 49.1% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPM opened at $48.02 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.36.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.64%.

WPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

