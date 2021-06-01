Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,959 Shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 2.13% of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 242,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 208.6% during the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,220,000.

FLLV stock opened at $46.13 on Tuesday. Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.21.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.