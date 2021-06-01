Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,401 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

NYSE:MIY opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average of $14.76. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.