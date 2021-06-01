Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,929 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $145,000.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $59.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.78. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $60.29.

