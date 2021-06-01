Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,527 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,532 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $52.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.71. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.