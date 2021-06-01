Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,570,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,825,000 after purchasing an additional 332,087 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,239 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,689,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,299,000 after purchasing an additional 249,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 27.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,912,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,915 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva stock opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average is $43.60. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

In related news, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.