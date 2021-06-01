Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.16 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,361 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $176.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.94 and a 200-day moving average of $152.28. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.75 and a one year high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. Expedia Group’s revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.83) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $44,574.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,158.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $9,164,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,631 shares of company stock valued at $20,648,503 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.83.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

