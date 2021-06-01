Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.34 Million Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $648,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $854.00 on Tuesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $643.91 and a 12-month high of $952.76. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 13.17, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $865.74 and its 200-day moving average is $872.89.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 price objective (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $941.27.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total transaction of $922,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total value of $6,177,869.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,792 shares of company stock worth $29,631,818. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.