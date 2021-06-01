Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,210 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,806,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,162,000 after purchasing an additional 245,786 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $30,996,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $29,363,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,149.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,596,000 after purchasing an additional 118,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $180.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 280.52, a current ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.43. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.50 and a 52 week high of $222.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 105.60%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $216,012.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,030.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,740 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,029 shares of company stock worth $1,797,137 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.63.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

