Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $265.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $259.93 and a 200 day moving average of $224.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.57 and a 52 week high of $276.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ODFL. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.88.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

