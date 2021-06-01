Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 15,673 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,673 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.50% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after acquiring an additional 67,708 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,951,000 after buying an additional 17,648 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 498.9% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 64,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after buying an additional 53,771 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XNTK opened at $149.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.58. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $89.68 and a 1-year high of $161.34.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

