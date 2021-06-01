Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $8.40

Shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.40, but opened at $9.13. Canaan shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 28,314 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -43.47 and a beta of 4.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Canaan during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Canaan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Canaan during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. 14.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

